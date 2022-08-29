2020 Subaru Legacy

$35,982 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 2 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9035008

9035008 Stock #: F4PVFK

F4PVFK VIN: 4S3BWHP65L3017458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 22,298 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.90 axle ratio Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 190 Amp Alternator Engine: 2.4L DI DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, turbocharger and intercooler Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and 8-speed manual transmission modes, shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfe... Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Tires: 225/50R18 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black and machined finish Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Delay Off Interior Lighting Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Memory Settings -inc: HVAC Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Centring Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

