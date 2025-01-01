Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2020 Subaru Outback

62,278 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback

Touring No Accidents | 1 Owner

12078703

2020 Subaru Outback

Touring No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,278KM
VIN 4S4BTDDCXL3222524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5Y7VY
  • Mileage 62,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" x 7" Blk & Machined Finish Alum Alloy

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter
8-speed manual mode
3 stage heat settings and whiplash-reducing protection w/height and tilt adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

2020 Subaru Outback