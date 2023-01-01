2020 Subaru WRX

Sale $33,185 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 5 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10240407

10240407 Stock #: F56H6M

F56H6M VIN: JF1VA1D68L9828651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F56H6M

Mileage 48,562 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential 40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: 235/45R17 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx RT Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints Style Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Streaming Audio Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.