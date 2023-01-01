Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

48,562 KM

Details Description Features

$33,185

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SPORT

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

48,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240407
  • Stock #: F56H6M
  • VIN: JF1VA1D68L9828651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56H6M
  • Mileage 48,562 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential
40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 235/45R17 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx RT

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints
Style Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized
including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

