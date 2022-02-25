2020 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 3 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8353749

8353749 Stock #: 93031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 93031

Mileage 19,354 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof

