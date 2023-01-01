2020 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 4 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9493828

9493828 Stock #: 7506

7506 VIN: JF1VA1D61L9816941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,436 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.