$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Nott Auto Corp
204-889-6688
2020 Subaru WRX
2020 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
204-889-6688
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,436KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9493828
- Stock #: 7506
- VIN: JF1VA1D61L9816941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,436 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!
Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/
Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.
Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 15 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.
If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Nott Auto Corp
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5