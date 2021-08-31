2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sale $32,992 + taxes & licensing 2 , 4 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7922787

7922787 Stock #: F4AHR7

F4AHR7 VIN: JF2GTAGCXL8257475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4AHR7

Mileage 2,495 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.90 axle ratio GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) 63 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, X-MODE, auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE, EyeSight, lead vehicle start alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, pre-collision brake... Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Tires: 225/60R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), 6 speakers, dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, illuminated s... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Eyesight x-mode Lead Vehicle Start Alert All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) dual USB port/iPod control illuminated stee Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system manual mode w/paddle shift controls auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE Pre-Collision Braking System pre-collision brake as

