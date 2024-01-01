$42,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD Accel Boost! AUTOPILT- NO ACCIDENTS
2020 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD Accel Boost! AUTOPILT- NO ACCIDENTS
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$42,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,898 KM
Vehicle Description
DUAL MOTOR | AWD | Autopilot, Acceleration boost! 0-60 in 4.4 seconds ($2700 cost) LONG RANGE | HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS | 19" Sport Wheels | PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CLEAN TITLE! Factory Warranty Powertrain/Batteries Jan 2028.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248