DUAL MOTOR | AWD | Autopilot, Acceleration boost! 0-60 in 4.4 seconds ($2700 cost) LONG RANGE | HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS | 19" Sport Wheels | PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CLEAN TITLE! Factory Warranty Powertrain/Batteries Jan 2028.

2020 Tesla Model 3

55,898 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD Accel Boost! AUTOPILT- NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD Accel Boost! AUTOPILT- NO ACCIDENTS

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,898KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB4LF628969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,898 KM

Vehicle Description

DUAL MOTOR | AWD | Autopilot, Acceleration boost! 0-60 in 4.4 seconds ($2700 cost) LONG RANGE | HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS | 19" Sport Wheels | PARKING DISTANCE ASSISTS PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM | CLEAN TITLE! Factory Warranty Powertrain/Batteries Jan 2028.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

2020 Tesla Model 3