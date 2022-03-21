$68,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
204-889-6688
$68,980
+ taxes & licensing
37,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813510
- Stock #: 7367
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2LF786699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 7367
- Mileage 37,600 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM PACKAGE:
- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Premium audio system
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
*Add extended warranty for as low as $46.00 bi weekly (84 month OAC)
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!
Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/
Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.
Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.
If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5