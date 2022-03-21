2020 Tesla Model 3

$68,980 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8813510

8813510 Stock #: 7367

7367 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2LF786699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 7367

Mileage 37,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.