2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 3.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE | LOCAL VEHICLE

Listing ID: 8864840

8864840 Stock #: F4N4UP

F4N4UP VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0LF798334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4N4UP

Mileage 9,393 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor 9.00 Axle Ratio Motor: AC Permanent Magnet Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leatherette Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: immersive sound, premium connectivity for 30 days (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization, in-car internet streaming music and media, video streaming, caraoke and internet browser), music and media over Bluetooth... Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Deluxe Wheel Covers aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor electric drive Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Electric Engine Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 1 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power 273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque 74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

