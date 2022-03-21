Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

9,393 KM

Details

$67,949

+ tax & licensing
$67,949

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus 3.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE | LOCAL VEHICLE

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus 3.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE | LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$67,949

+ taxes & licensing

9,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8864840
  • Stock #: F4N4UP
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0LF798334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4N4UP
  • Mileage 9,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Electric ZEV 271hp 1-Speed Automatic RWD White

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Electronic Stability Control, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Outside temperature display, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Radio: Upgraded Audio System, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: immersive sound, premium connectivity for 30 days (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization, in-car internet streaming music and media, video streaming, caraoke and internet browser), music and media over Bluetooth...
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Deluxe Wheel Covers
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Simulated woodgrain trim
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
electric drive
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Electric Engine
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

