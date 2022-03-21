2020 Tesla Model X

Oh, we are so excited by this. The Model X. We had one other, a 2019 in Deep Blue and sold in a week.
Clean Car Fax of course, it is almost brand new!
We have launched with a stock photo, but we have access to the actual pictures as well while we wait for the arrival.
Can we suggest agreeing to purchase and secure the vehicle with a deposit subject to test drive? This is what we have done with three incoming Tesla units in the last 60 days. Each customer waited for it to arrive then upon test drive completed the deal and drove it away.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
9.73 Axle Ratio
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Motors: Front AC Permanent Magnet/Rr AC Induction
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Power Falcon Wing Rear Doors
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Rear bench seats
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Electric Engine
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
