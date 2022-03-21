2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus Tesla Is Red Hot

$138,992 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 9 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8672927

8672927 Stock #: F4K839

F4K839 VIN: 5YJXCDE20LF248620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Solid Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 32,964 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 9.73 Axle Ratio 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Motors: Front AC Permanent Magnet/Rr AC Induction Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wing Spoiler Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares Power Falcon Wing Rear Doors Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Smart Device Integration Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Safety Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Window grid antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Premium Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Electric Engine Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 1 Spd Automatic Transmission

