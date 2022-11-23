$119,130+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2020 Tesla Model X
Long Range | F.S.D Capability
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$119,130
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9403096
- Stock #: F4M4HB
- VIN: 5YJXCDE21LF244608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4M4HB
- Mileage 47,482 KM
Vehicle Description
This is such a beautiful unique SUV. The interior features, the Falcon Doors, balance of warranty, upgraded paint. A must see.
This 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range All Wheel Drive is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard dashcam, 360 Camera, Power tailgate, Fog lights, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
It also comes equipped with the following optional feature:
Red Multi-Coat Paint = $3,300
SPECS:
Model X Long Range Plus
Red Multi-Coat (PPMR)
20" Silver Wheels
All Black Premium Interior with Figured Ash Wood Decor
Premium Upgrades Package
Autopilot
Five Seats
Pay-as-you-go Supercharging
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires February 12, 2024 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires February 12, 2028 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires February 12, 2028 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first
The first picture is a stock photo and does not represent the actual vehicle. However, the remaining photos are of the actual Model X. Call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.