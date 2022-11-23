Menu
2020 Tesla Model X

47,482 KM

Details Description Features

$119,130

+ tax & licensing
$119,130

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Tesla Model X

2020 Tesla Model X

Long Range | F.S.D Capability

2020 Tesla Model X

Long Range | F.S.D Capability

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$119,130

+ taxes & licensing

47,482KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403096
  • Stock #: F4M4HB
  • VIN: 5YJXCDE21LF244608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4M4HB
  • Mileage 47,482 KM

Vehicle Description

This is such a beautiful unique SUV. The interior features, the Falcon Doors, balance of warranty, upgraded paint. A must see.
This 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range All Wheel Drive is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard dashcam, 360 Camera, Power tailgate, Fog lights, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!

It also comes equipped with the following optional feature:

Red Multi-Coat Paint = $3,300

SPECS:
Model X Long Range Plus
Red Multi-Coat (PPMR)
20" Silver Wheels
All Black Premium Interior with Figured Ash Wood Decor
Premium Upgrades Package
Autopilot
Five Seats
Pay-as-you-go Supercharging

ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires February 12, 2024 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires February 12, 2028 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first

Battery Limited Warranty
Expires February 12, 2028 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first
The first picture is a stock photo and does not represent the actual vehicle. However, the remaining photos are of the actual Model X. Call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
9.73 Axle Ratio
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Motors: Front AC Permanent Magnet/Rr AC Induction
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 100 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Power Falcon Wing Rear Doors
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

