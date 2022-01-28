$64,000+ tax & licensing
$64,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2020 Toyota 4Runner
2020 Toyota 4Runner
Limited w/Leather & Sunroof/7 Passenger *Low KM*
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$64,000
+ taxes & licensing
19,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8165080
- Stock #: 258110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 19,230 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEATS
4Runner SR5 Grade
BLIZZARD PEARL
Front collision mitigation
4RUNNER NIGHTSHADE PACKAGE -inc: Full-Time 4WD Metallic Black Dash Accents Radio: Premium Audio w/JBL 15 speakers w/subwoofer 8" touch screen display Apple CarPlay Android Auto 1 audio auxiliary input jack and 1USB input charging port in front ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8