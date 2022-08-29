$33,856+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,856
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2020 Toyota Camry
2020 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$33,856
+ taxes & licensing
88,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9148393
- Stock #: F4T55W
- VIN: 4T1G11AK3LU981029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.63 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Re...
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Selective service internet access
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat and driver lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2