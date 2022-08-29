2020 Toyota Camry

$33,856 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 4 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9148393

9148393 Stock #: F4T55W

F4T55W VIN: 4T1G11AK3LU981029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 88,430 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.63 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Re... Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Selective service internet access Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat and driver lumbar support FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.