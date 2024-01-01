Menu
Account
Sign In
SE| with Upgrade Package! Sunroof, Sport Seats, Heated seats, Heated Steering, Rear cam, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Comfort Access, Wireless Charging, Windshield De-Icer, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lane Assist, Clean Title!

2020 Toyota Corolla

77,811 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE| Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE| Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 11404651
  2. 11404651
  3. 11404651
  4. 11404651
Contact Seller

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,811KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP020212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 020212
  • Mileage 77,811 KM

Vehicle Description

SE| with Upgrade Package! Sunroof, Sport Seats, Heated seats, Heated Steering, Rear cam, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Comfort Access, Wireless Charging, Windshield De-Icer, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lane Assist, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive| M-SPORT, Leather, Navi, No Accidents! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive| M-SPORT, Leather, Navi, No Accidents! 75,612 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 3.6 Limited with Eyesight|1 Owner, Clean Title! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6 Limited with Eyesight|1 Owner, Clean Title! 96,311 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD Platinum| Pano Roof/360 Cam/Bose/No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Murano AWD Platinum| Pano Roof/360 Cam/Bose/No Accidents 61,511 KM $31,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla