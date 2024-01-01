$25,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE| Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 020212
- Mileage 77,811 KM
Vehicle Description
SE| with Upgrade Package! Sunroof, Sport Seats, Heated seats, Heated Steering, Rear cam, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Comfort Access, Wireless Charging, Windshield De-Icer, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Lane Assist, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
