$22,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
L - Remote Start, Lane Departure, Scout GPS!!
2020 Toyota Corolla
L - Remote Start, Lane Departure, Scout GPS!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPRBE6LP067164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10238WAV
- Mileage 114,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** BLACK SAND PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA L *** REMOTE START, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN *** SCOUT GPS, BLUETOOTH, 15 INCH STEEL RIMS *** Step into a new era of driving with the 2020 Toyota Corolla L. This isn't just any vehicle-it's a masterpiece of design, engineering, and technology, crafted to level-up your driving experience. Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on an adventurous road trip, the Corolla L is your perfect companion! With its sleep, aerodynamic design, the 2020 Corolla L captures attention at every turn. The bold grille, sculpted lines, and eye-catching LED headlights create a look that's both sophisticated and sporty. Get in-behind the wheel and experience features such as REMOTE START......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Lane Departure Warning......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Scout GPS......BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY......Digital Vehicle Display......Reverse Camera......1.8L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......15 INCH L STYLED STEEL WHEELS w/ DOUBLESTAR WINTERKING TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with original Owner's Manual and only 114,500 KILOMETERS!! Now on sale for only $22,499.00, Financing and Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This vehicle comes with original Owner's Manual and only 114,500 KILOMETERS!! Now on sale for only $22,499.00, Financing and Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid - Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Navi, Remote Start 131,000 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA LOADED AWD Ultimate w/ Orange Colour Pack!! 102,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE - Htd Leather, Rmt Start, 8.0in Touchscreen 93,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2020 Toyota Corolla