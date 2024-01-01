Menu
*** BLIZZARD PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA HATCHBACK STANDARD PACKAGE!! *** 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0, 15 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Introducing the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback- the compact car that redefines practicality with a spirited edge! Perfectly blending sporty aesthetics with everyday functionality, this hatchback stands out with its dynamic design, featuring bold lines, a striking front grille, and sleek LED Headlights. Under the hood, the Corolla Hatchback is powered by a lively and efficient engine, delivering a thrilling driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy. Its agile handling and responsive performance make it a joy to drive, whether youre zipping through the city streets or cruising on the open highway. Inside, the Corolla Hatchback offers a modern, driver-focused interior. With its intuitive layout, premium materials, and supportive seating, this compact car ensures comfort and convenience for all your journeys! Get in-behind the wheel and experience features such as an 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......Infotainment System......AM/FM Radio......USB Media Input......Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Lane Departure Alert......LANE-KEEPING ASSIST......TOYOTA RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection......Automatic High Beams......Road Sign Assist......Lane Tracing Assist......Hill Start Assist Control......2.0L 4-CYLINDER Engine......Automatic Transmission......15 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ TIGERPAW UNIROYAL TIRES!!

AN EXTRA SET OF TIGERPAW UNIROYAL TIRESIS INCLUDED WITH THIS COROLLA!! (Tires only)

This vehicle comes with only 128,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Used
128,750KM
VIN JTNK4RBE6L3081675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,750 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BLIZZARD PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA HATCHBACK STANDARD PACKAGE!! *** 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0, 15 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Introducing the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback- the compact car that redefines practicality with a spirited edge! Perfectly blending sporty aesthetics with everyday functionality, this hatchback stands out with its dynamic design, featuring bold lines, a striking front grille, and sleek LED Headlights. Under the hood, the Corolla Hatchback is powered by a lively and efficient engine, delivering a thrilling driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy. Its agile handling and responsive performance make it a joy to drive, whether you're zipping through the city streets or cruising on the open highway. Inside, the Corolla Hatchback offers a modern, driver-focused interior. With its intuitive layout, premium materials, and supportive seating, this compact car ensures comfort and convenience for all your journeys! Get in-behind the wheel and experience features such as an 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......Infotainment System......AM/FM Radio......USB Media Input......Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Lane Departure Alert......LANE-KEEPING ASSIST......TOYOTA RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection......Automatic High Beams......Road Sign Assist......Lane Tracing Assist......Hill Start Assist Control......2.0L 4-CYLINDER Engine......Automatic Transmission......15 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ TIGERPAW UNIROYAL TIRES!!

AN EXTRA SET OF TIGERPAW UNIROYAL TIRESIS INCLUDED WITH THIS COROLLA!! (Tires only)

This vehicle comes with only 128,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota Corolla