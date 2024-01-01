$23,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Standard Package - 8in Screen, Bluetooth!!
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Standard Package - 8in Screen, Bluetooth!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,750KM
VIN JTNK4RBE6L3081675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,750 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BLIZZARD PEARL TOYOTA COROLLA HATCHBACK STANDARD PACKAGE!! *** 8.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0, 15 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Introducing the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback- the compact car that redefines practicality with a spirited edge! Perfectly blending sporty aesthetics with everyday functionality, this hatchback stands out with its dynamic design, featuring bold lines, a striking front grille, and sleek LED Headlights. Under the hood, the Corolla Hatchback is powered by a lively and efficient engine, delivering a thrilling driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy. Its agile handling and responsive performance make it a joy to drive, whether you're zipping through the city streets or cruising on the open highway. Inside, the Corolla Hatchback offers a modern, driver-focused interior. With its intuitive layout, premium materials, and supportive seating, this compact car ensures comfort and convenience for all your journeys! Get in-behind the wheel and experience features such as an 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......Infotainment System......AM/FM Radio......USB Media Input......Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Lane Departure Alert......LANE-KEEPING ASSIST......TOYOTA RADAR CRUISE CONTROL......Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection......Automatic High Beams......Road Sign Assist......Lane Tracing Assist......Hill Start Assist Control......2.0L 4-CYLINDER Engine......Automatic Transmission......15 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ TIGERPAW UNIROYAL TIRES!!
AN EXTRA SET OF TIGERPAW UNIROYAL TIRESIS INCLUDED WITH THIS COROLLA!! (Tires only)
This vehicle comes with only 128,750 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
