Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2020 Toyota Corolla

49,978 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE Navigation | 3M Front

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE Navigation | 3M Front

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,978KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE9LP006920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dynamic force engine, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exha...
3.79 Axle Ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Entune 3.0 Selective Service Internet Access
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, driver headrest-vertical, driver seat power adjustable lumbar support, driver seat manual adjustment recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual a...
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button, Enhanced Roadside Assistance w/3-year subscription, Destination Assist Connect w/6-mont...

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX+ New Brakes All Around | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Soul EX+ New Brakes All Around | Local | 78,643 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo INCOMING UNIT | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo INCOMING UNIT | No Accidents 19,064 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX INCOMING UNIT | No Accidents | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Seltos EX INCOMING UNIT | No Accidents | Sunroof 39,821 KM $30,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla