The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2020 Toyota Corolla

127,054 KM

Details Description Features

$22,952

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

12680646

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$22,952

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,054KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE0LP027364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$22,952

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2020 Toyota Corolla