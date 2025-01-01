Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2020 Toyota Corolla

151,499 KM

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | 5.99 O.A.C | No Accidents | Local |

12723948

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | 5.99 O.A.C | No Accidents | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,499KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE6LP060585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Entune 3.0 Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Exterior

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

2020 Toyota Corolla