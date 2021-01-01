Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

23,734 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

LE Heated Seats, Safety Sense, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

23,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369530
  • Stock #: F3RPN9
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP011479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RPN9
  • Mileage 23,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 2007 kilometers below market average!

2020 Toyota Corolla LE 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT FWD

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Apple Car Play, Toyota Safety Sense, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry.



We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

