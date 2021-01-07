Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

25,246 KM

Details

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE FWD | Touchscreen Radio | Radar Cruise Control

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE FWD | Touchscreen Radio | Radar Cruise Control

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

25,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6522463
  Stock #: 77641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 25,246, 1.8L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT), One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Touchscreen Radio,Auto Climate Control,Apple Car Play,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Auto Brake Hold,Auto High Beams,16" Steel Wheels w/Hub Caps,Classic Silver Metallic Exterior Paint,Black Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Radar Cruise Control,Side Blind Zone Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

