204-786-3811
Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 25,246, 1.8L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT), One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Touchscreen Radio,Auto Climate Control,Apple Car Play,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Auto Brake Hold,Auto High Beams,16" Steel Wheels w/Hub Caps,Classic Silver Metallic Exterior Paint,Black Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Radar Cruise Control,Side Blind Zone Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9