2020 Toyota Corolla

33,318 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,318 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Capability
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
audio auxiliary input jack
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
8" Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Siri Eyes-Free
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription)
works w/Apple CarPlay
USB audio input and voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

