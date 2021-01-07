Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Bluetooth Capability Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag audio auxiliary input jack Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag 8" Touch Screen Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Siri Eyes-Free Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay USB audio input and voice recognition

