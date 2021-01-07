Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

26,165 KM

Details Description

$19,498

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

LE NOT A RENTAL!

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE NOT A RENTAL!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

26,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601604
  • Stock #: F3UGU3
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP049944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UGU3
  • Mileage 26,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return!

- Push Button Start
- Wireless Charging
- Smart Key System
- Power slide / tilt Moonroof
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 16" Alloy Wheels
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Winnipeg Volvo

