$22,999 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7277615

7277615 Stock #: F438EM

F438EM VIN: 5YFB4RBE5LP001701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.