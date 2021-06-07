Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade - Moonroof Package

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade - Moonroof Package

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7277615
  • Stock #: F438EM
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE5LP001701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

