2020 Toyota Corolla ...

Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Entune 3.0 Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
COROLLA LE UPGRADE PACKAGE -inc: Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Sliding Front Centre Console Box, Wireless Charging, charge indicator light, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Smart Key System, Wheel Locks, Push Button Start
