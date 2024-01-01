Menu
No Accidents! Serviced at Toyota! Key Features - 8 Touch Screen - Apple CarPlay / Android Auto - Power Moonroof - SofTex Seats - 4-Way Power Pass. Seat - Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Homelink - Chrome Roof Rails - Softex Steering Wheel + Shifter - Power Liftgate - LED Fog Lamps - Heated Front Seats - Multi Terrain Mode Safety Features - Backup Camera - Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA - Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Bicycle Detection - Lane Tracing Assist - Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection - Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control - Auto High Beam and more! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2020 Toyota Highlander

53,006 KM

$44,458

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE No Accidents | Moonroof | CarPlay

12050551

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE No Accidents | Moonroof | CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Sale

$44,458

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,006KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH5LS522605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Harvest Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,006 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Serviced at Toyota!
Key Features

- 8 Touch Screen
- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
- Power Moonroof
- SofTex Seats
- 4-Way Power Pass. Seat
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Homelink
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Softex Steering Wheel + Shifter
- Power Liftgate
- LED Fog Lamps
- Heated Front Seats
- Multi Terrain Mode

Safety Features

- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Bicycle Detection
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Auto High Beam

and more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
ADAPTIVE
Connected Services by Toyota

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/65R18
Wheels: Unique 18" Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
driver power lumbar support
Siri Eyes-Free
works w/Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat
power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power passenger seat
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
works w/Android Auto
Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification
stolen vehicle locator
emergency assistance button
enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription)
Service Connect (10 year subscription)
Remote Connect (1 year subscription)
6 speakers and 4 USB charging ports

