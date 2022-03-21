Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Highlander

30,000 KM

Details Description

$50,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

WOW 30KM!! XLE AWD Heated Leather & Sunroof!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

WOW 30KM!! XLE AWD Heated Leather & Sunroof!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8839757
  2. 8839757
  3. 8839757
  4. 8839757
  5. 8839757
  6. 8839757
  7. 8839757
  8. 8839757
  9. 8839757
  10. 8839757
  11. 8839757
  12. 8839757
  13. 8839757
  14. 8839757
  15. 8839757
  16. 8839757
  17. 8839757
  18. 8839757
  19. 8839757
  20. 8839757
  21. 8839757
  22. 8839757
  23. 8839757
  24. 8839757
  25. 8839757
  26. 8839757
  27. 8839757
  28. 8839757
  29. 8839757
  30. 8839757
  31. 8839757
  32. 8839757
  33. 8839757
  34. 8839757
  35. 8839757
  36. 8839757
  37. 8839757
  38. 8839757
  39. 8839757
  40. 8839757
  41. 8839757
  42. 8839757
  43. 8839757
  44. 8839757
  45. 8839757
  46. 8839757
  47. 8839757
  48. 8839757
  49. 8839757
  50. 8839757
Contact Seller

$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839757
  • Stock #: SCV7560
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH9LS508223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7560
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FULL LOAD 7-SEATER XLE EDITION, LOADED AWD ONLY 30K!! *** PRISTINE CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!!! *** SUNROOF + HEATED LEATHER + ADAPTIVE CRUISE + CARPLAY! *** TOYOTA FACTORY WARRANTY! *** Save fuel and Haul the Whole Family!! Tried & True Toyota Reliability, All-Weather Capability and all the Luxury Features to match!! Equipped with POWER SUNROOF......Apple Carplay & Android Auto......HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR......Power Adjustable Front Seats......8-INCH MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM......Toyota Safety Sense Package......TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......POWER TAILGATE......Push Button Start......Telescopic Steering Wheel......Steering Wheel Operated Audio & Adaptive Cruise Controls......AWD w/Multi-Terrain Mode Select......Sirius XM Satellite Radio......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......LED HEADLIGHTS & FOGLIGHTS......Keyless Entry......HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH Connectivity......USB Charging Ports......Rear Window Sunshades......Anti-Theft System......Chrome Roof Rails......TRUSTED 3.5L TOYOTA V6......8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

This 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two sets of Key Fobs, custom All-Weather Highlander mats, and the balance of FACTORY TOYOTA 5 YEAR WARRANTY. Only 30,000KM & now priced to sell at $50,600 with extended warranty and financing available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2015 Lincoln Navigat...
 51,000 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 30,000 KM
$34,600 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Expedition...
 45,000 KM
$81,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory