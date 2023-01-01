Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

47,500 KM

Details Description Features

$61,994

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Hybrid Limited

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

47,500KM
Used
  Stock #: F51HFC
  VIN: 5TDEBRCH4LS004558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 47,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder
GVWR: 2,750 kgs (6,062 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Wheel Well Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/55R20
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input jack
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
11 Speakers
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio, works w/Apple CarPlay, works w/Android Auto, Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button, enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subs...
JBL Clari-Fi Audio System

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Navigation
USB port
Simulated woodgrain trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
SYNC CONNECT
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
lock/unlock vehicle
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
weather
Siri Eyes-Free
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
DRIVER EASY SPEAK
works w/Apple CarPlay
works w/Android Auto
Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification
stolen vehicle locator
emergency assistance button
enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription)
Service Connect (10 year subscription)
Remote Connect (1 year subscription)
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
embedded traffic and weather and map updates
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Movie listings and Stock info)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Sony Premium Audio w/12 speakers
remote start (auto only)
schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle (auto only)
locate parked vehicle and check vehicle status

