2020 Toyota Prius

79,150 KM

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

Prime Base

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

79,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23088
  • VIN: JTDKARFP3L3132848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Hello there, Step into a new paradigm of car buying with Ride Time's "Drop The Debt Ceiling Event"! We're shredding traditional high costs and giving you access to an exciting range of vehicles that won't put a dent in your budget. Meet the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime, the car that's so efficient it makes a marathon runner jealous. With its aerodynamic design and plug-in hybrid technology, this eco-friendly ride will have you feeling like you're saving the world, one kilometer at a time. Plus, with its sleek styling and advanced features, you'll be the envy of all your friends - and Mother Nature too! Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Automatic, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, Electric Range, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 15" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks. 2020 Toyota Prius Prime FWD Continuously Variable (ECVT) 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Titanium Glow Explore our extensive lineup of 100 vehicles, each priced under $30,000, primed and ready for their new home. With the backing of over 15 trusted lenders, you'll find financing options that make sense for you a straightforward approach with zero complexities. Every vehicle in our inventory passes a thorough Manitoba Safety inspection, comes with a transparent CarFax history report, and is eligible for our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program," potentially saving you around $200 each year. Regardless of where you are, we're committed to making your car ownership journey a breeze. We provide global shipping, and if you're looking to trade-in, we offer a fair price without any hidden clauses. To accommodate your busy lifestyle, we offer seamless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you need any assistance, our dedicated team is at your disposal 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. So gear up for an unconventional car deal with our "Drop The Debt Ceiling Event"! Visit us in-store or browse online at your convenience. With Ride Time, you'll discover a car buying experience that truly respects your financial freedom.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rear Floor Mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Rear Window

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features

Hard Top
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Owner Manual
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Push-Start Ignition
Lane Keeping Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

