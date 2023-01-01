2020 Toyota Prius

$35,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9688288

9688288 Stock #: 23088

23088 VIN: JTDKARFP3L3132848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic Grey Metallic]

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23088

Mileage 79,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitoring ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Floor Mats Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Rear Window Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Bluetooth Streaming Audio Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Hard Top Equalizer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors AUDIO PACKAGE USB port Cell Phone Hookup MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Driver Power Mirror Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Auxiliary Power Outlet Owner Manual Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows OEM Wheels Rear-Mud and Snow Tires Front-Mud and Snow Tires Push-Start Ignition Lane Keeping Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.