2020 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 31,547 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 55 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic 3.177 Axle Ratio Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,704.7 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 494.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Additional Features Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs RAV4 Trail Grade

