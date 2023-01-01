2020 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,407KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV0LC082522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5CCP9
  • Mileage 30,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Exhaust
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Safety Connect Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/include, driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/65R17
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 7" touch screen and 6 speakers, Works w/Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
RAV4 LE Grade
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/include
driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Works w/Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 7" touch screen and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota RAV4