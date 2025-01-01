Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, One Owner, Accident Free Trade! - Nokian All Weather Tires - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Surnoof - Power Trunk - Acitve Cruise Control ACC - Lane Keep Assist LKAS - Auto Headlights - Rain-Sensing Wipers - Smart Key System with Push Button Start - Backup Camera - Pre-Collision System - Blind Spot Monitor Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2020 Toyota RAV4

99,577 KM

Details Description Features

$32,232

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | ACC | LKAS | Heated Seats + Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
12841945

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | ACC | LKAS | Heated Seats + Wheel

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 12841945
  2. 12841945
  3. 12841945
  4. 12841945
  5. 12841945
  6. 12841945
  7. 12841945
  8. 12841945
  9. 12841945
  10. 12841945
  11. 12841945
  12. 12841945
  13. 12841945
  14. 12841945
  15. 12841945
  16. 12841945
  17. 12841945
  18. 12841945
  19. 12841945
  20. 12841945
  21. 12841945
  22. 12841945
  23. 12841945
  24. 12841945
  25. 12841945
Contact Seller

$32,232

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,577KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC111456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free Trade!
- Nokian All Weather Tires
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Surnoof
- Power Trunk
- Acitve Cruise Control ACC
- Lane Keep Assist LKAS
- Auto Headlights
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Smart Key System with Push Button Start
- Backup Camera
- Pre-Collision System
- Blind Spot Monitor
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier Line | Wireless CarPlay | Navigation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier Line | Wireless CarPlay | Navigation 60,870 KM $29,982 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir Tech Package | Moonroof | Bose Audio | Convenience Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir Tech Package | Moonroof | Bose Audio | Convenience Package 7,825 KM $34,692 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation 28,707 KM $29,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,232

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2020 Toyota RAV4