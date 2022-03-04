Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

15,840 KM

Details Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,840KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8542109
  • Stock #: 6054
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV6LC113784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame w/Ice Edge Roof
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6054
  • Mileage 15,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre

2017 RAM Cargo Van P...
 113,522 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 50,686 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Savana Carg...
 103,394 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-8372

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory