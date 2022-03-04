$48,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre
204-837-8372
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
15,840KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542109
- Stock #: 6054
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV6LC113784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Flame w/Ice Edge Roof
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6054
- Mileage 15,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7