2020 Toyota RAV4

$38,788 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8719313

8719313 Stock #: 25564

25564 VIN: 2T3B1RFV8LC085443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25564

Mileage 29,457 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.