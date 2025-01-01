Menu
Dealer permit #9387

2020 Toyota Sienna

127,256 KM

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD! | Local | Bluetooth

12521734

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD! | Local | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,256KM
VIN 5TDJZ3DC6LS243121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Distance Pacing

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual pwr sliding doors
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2020 Toyota Sienna