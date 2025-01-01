$36,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD! | Local | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,256KM
VIN 5TDJZ3DC6LS243121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 127,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Distance Pacing
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual pwr sliding doors
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
