Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,219

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Pass *Power Slide Door Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Pass *Power Slide Door Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5275532
  2. 5275532
Contact Seller

$38,219

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,559KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5275532
  • Stock #: F37DAK
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC7LS038640
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local well maintained virtually brand new 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger Van featuring power sliding doors, rear view camera and more!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,101 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 38,294 KM
$24,799 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 29,427 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory