Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Sienna

43,000 KM

Details Description

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE w/ Heated Seats & Power Sliders !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE w/ Heated Seats & Power Sliders !!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6044874
  2. 6044874
  3. 6044874
  4. 6044874
  5. 6044874
  6. 6044874
  7. 6044874
  8. 6044874
  9. 6044874
  10. 6044874
  11. 6044874
  12. 6044874
  13. 6044874
  14. 6044874
  15. 6044874
  16. 6044874
  17. 6044874
  18. 6044874
  19. 6044874
  20. 6044874
  21. 6044874
  22. 6044874
  23. 6044874
  24. 6044874
  25. 6044874
  26. 6044874
  27. 6044874
  28. 6044874
  29. 6044874
  30. 6044874
  31. 6044874
  32. 6044874
  33. 6044874
  34. 6044874
  35. 6044874
  36. 6044874
  37. 6044874
  38. 6044874
  39. 6044874
  40. 6044874
  41. 6044874
  42. 6044874
  43. 6044874
  44. 6044874
Contact Seller

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6044874
  • Stock #: SCV4869
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DCXLS053584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4869
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 Toyota Sienna please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Nissan Murano S...
 47,000 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 76,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 140,000 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory