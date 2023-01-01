Menu
2020 Toyota Supra

19,409 KM

Details Description Features

$65,497

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

GR Coupe Premium | JBL Audio | CarPlay

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Sale

19,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618727
  • Stock #: F4T433
  • VIN: WZ1DB4C09LW024461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nocturnal
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,409 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota GR Supra Premium Package 3.0L I6 Twin Scroll Turbo 8-Speed Automatic RWD Nocturnal

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Toyota Certified Used Vehicle
Key Features:
- Push Button Start
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Seat Memory System
- Heated Seats
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Head-Up Display
- Backup Camera
- JBL Audio System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay

Safety Features:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Monitors
- Automatic High-Beams
- Pre-Collision System
- Parking Sonar w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control


Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.15 Axle Ratio
Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
52 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L I-6 Twin-Scroll Turbo -inc: Direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline, Variable Valve Timing, sport mode, active noise control, and stainless steel dual sport exhaust system
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/35R19 Front & 275/35R19 Rear -inc: tire repair kit
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents w/Locks
Wheels: 19" Forged Aluminum -inc: wheel locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Folding Cargo Cover
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
10-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: 14-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats w/memory system, power adjustable lumbar support and power adjustable side bolsters
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Child seat sensor
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Fixed Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
stolen vehicle locator
SOS
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Premium JBL Audio -inc: integrated SiriusXM satellite radio
Apple CarPlay (untethered)
8.8" display screen and Toyota Supra Connect including remote lock/unlock
full-service concierge
Destination Assist
embedded navigation w/available over-the-air updates
automatic collision detection
vehicle finder
road side assistance and embedded apps including weather
WikiLocal
news and Google powered POI search

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

