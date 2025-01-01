Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2020 Toyota Tacoma

100,754 KM

Details Description Features

$40,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access Cab Manual

Watch This Vehicle
12078640

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access Cab Manual

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

$40,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,754KM
VIN 5TFSZ5AN4LX222803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Sienna LE Accident Free | Local | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Sienna LE Accident Free | Local | AWD 78,132 KM $48,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS 68,240 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium 110,159 KM $31,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma