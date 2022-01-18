2020 Toyota Tacoma

- Listing ID: 8144527
- Stock #: F4BKVV
- VIN: 5TFSZ5AN0LX232762
-
Exterior Colour
Super White
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
11,655 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: rear leaf springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manually adjustable front seats w/lumbar support
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
6 spd automatic transmission
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
1 USB input/charging port
Radio: Audio -inc: 1 audio auxiliary input jack
Android Auto and 6.1" touch screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.