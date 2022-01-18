Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

11,655 KM

Details Description Features

$47,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad Crawl Control | Navigation | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad Crawl Control | Navigation | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 8144527
  2. 8144527
  3. 8144527
  4. 8144527
  5. 8144527
  6. 8144527
  7. 8144527
  8. 8144527
  9. 8144527
  10. 8144527
  11. 8144527
  12. 8144527
  13. 8144527
  14. 8144527
  15. 8144527
  16. 8144527
  17. 8144527
  18. 8144527
  19. 8144527
  20. 8144527
  21. 8144527
  22. 8144527
  23. 8144527
  24. 8144527
  25. 8144527
  26. 8144527
  27. 8144527
  28. 8144527
  29. 8144527
  30. 8144527
Contact Seller

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing

11,655KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8144527
  • Stock #: F4BKVV
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN0LX232762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
3.91 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
1146# Maximum Payload
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: rear leaf springs
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manually adjustable front seats w/lumbar support
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Sliding Rear Window
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
1 USB input/charging port
Radio: Audio -inc: 1 audio auxiliary input jack
Android Auto and 6.1" touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 115,296 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 53,204 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 55,879 KM
$45,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory