$53,000+ tax & licensing
$53,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab w/Heated Seats *Low KM*
Location
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
22,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8248452
- Stock #: 259030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8