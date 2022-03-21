2020 Toyota Tacoma

$51,900 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 5 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 39,546 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Compass POWER REAR WINDOWS Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 3.91 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector TACOMA TRD PACKAGE

