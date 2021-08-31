2020 Toyota Tundra

$56,990 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 8 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679572

7679572 Stock #: F47NR9

F47NR9 VIN: 5TFDY5F13LX871526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47NR9

Mileage 62,871 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Windows rear window defogger Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 18" Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System 8 Cyl Engine Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 8" touch screen SiriusXM satellite radio and 9 speakers Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.