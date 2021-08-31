Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

62,871 KM

4x4 Crewmax | TRD Off Road Premium |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

62,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7679572
  • Stock #: F47NR9
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F13LX871526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47NR9
  • Mileage 62,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 8" touch screen
SiriusXM satellite radio and 9 speakers
Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

