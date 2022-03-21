$52,260+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab TRD OFFROAD
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$52,260
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8969032
- Stock #: F4P3BN
- VIN: 5TFUY5F17LX900459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 89,143 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Tundra TRD OFFROAD 5.7L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Cement
Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Compass, Connected Services by Toyota, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, LED Headlamps & Fog Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote, Remote keyless entry, Safety Connect, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Tundra TRD Off Road Package, Wheels: 18" Offroad Alloy.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
