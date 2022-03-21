Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tundra

89,143 KM

Details Description Features

$52,260

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,260

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab TRD OFFROAD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab TRD OFFROAD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 8969032
  3. 8969032
  4. 8969032
Contact Seller

$52,260

+ taxes & licensing

89,143KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969032
  • Stock #: F4P3BN
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F17LX900459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,143 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD OFFROAD 5.7L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Cement

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitors, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Compass, Connected Services by Toyota, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, LED Headlamps & Fog Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote, Remote keyless entry, Safety Connect, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Tundra TRD Off Road Package, Wheels: 18" Offroad Alloy.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
144 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
GVWR: 3,125 kgs (6,889.4 lbs)
740.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Connected Services by Toyota
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat and 8-way power driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 8" touch screen
Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7 speakers and SiriusXM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2020 Toyota Tundra 4...
 89,143 KM
$52,260 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 37,867 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra S...
 28,189 KM
$74,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory