2020 Toyota Tundra

Listing ID: 8969032

8969032 Stock #: F4P3BN

F4P3BN VIN: 5TFUY5F17LX900459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 89,143 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Regular Ride Suspension Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 144 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection GVWR: 3,125 kgs (6,889.4 lbs) 740.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Connected Services by Toyota Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat and 8-way power driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 8" touch screen Works w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 7 speakers and SiriusXM satellite radio

