2020 Toyota Tundra

$64,588 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 8 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9003373

9003373 Stock #: F4PUWT

F4PUWT VIN: 5TFAY5F16LX910743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4PUWT

Mileage 13,845 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Regular Ride Suspension Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 144 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,198.1 lbs) 696.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels: 20" Alloy Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels w/Machined Accents w/Locks Tires: 275/55R20 Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Leather Door Trim Insert Entune Selective Service Internet Access Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat Connected Services by Toyota Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 3 memory settings, 4-way power passenger seat and 10-way power driver seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Streaming Audio 440w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Anti-Starter Bed Liner Wheel Locks Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat TUNDRA 1794 EDITION PACKAGE -inc: Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Tailgate Lock, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome Front & Rear Bumper Ends, 1794 Edition Badging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.