2020 Toyota Tundra

Exterior Colour
Super White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
13,845 KM
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,198.1 lbs)
696.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Machined Accents w/Locks
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Entune Selective Service Internet Access
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat
Connected Services by Toyota
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 3 memory settings, 4-way power passenger seat and 10-way power driver seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
TUNDRA 1794 EDITION PACKAGE -inc: Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Tailgate Lock, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome Front & Rear Bumper Ends, 1794 Edition Badging
