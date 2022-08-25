Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

13,845 KM

Details Description Features

$64,588

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Platinum 1794 Edition

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

13,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9003373
  • Stock #: F4PUWT
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F16LX910743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PUWT
  • Mileage 13,845 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
144 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,198.1 lbs)
696.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Machined Accents w/Locks
Tires: 275/55R20
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Entune Selective Service Internet Access
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support and Fold Flat
Connected Services by Toyota
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 3 memory settings, 4-way power passenger seat and 10-way power driver seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
440w Regular Amplifier
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
TUNDRA 1794 EDITION PACKAGE -inc: Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Tailgate Lock, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome Front & Rear Bumper Ends, 1794 Edition Badging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

