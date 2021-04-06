Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

27,335 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6908256
  • Stock #: 271320E

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Comfortline Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

