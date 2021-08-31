2020 Volkswagen Jetta

$23,887 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 3 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7982283

7982283 Stock #: F4B1CF

F4B1CF VIN: 3VWCB7BU3LM046999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 18,310 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP 4-Cylinder -inc: available ECO function Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Diamond Turned Alloy -inc: (Dual Tone) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Apple CarPlay Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, USB type C port (x1) and 4 speakers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission MirrorLink) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto USB type C port (x1) and 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.