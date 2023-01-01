2020 Volkswagen Passat

Sale $30,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9957758

9957758 Stock #: F53C7Y

F53C7Y VIN: 1VWEA7A36LC004817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F53C7Y

Mileage 96,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.88 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L TSI 174HP 4-Cylinder Interior Tachometer Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory function Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Exterior Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Apple CarPlay Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: 6.33" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple Carplay, MirrorLink), SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, USB port (x2), SD card (x1 slot), Fender premium audio syste... Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4 Door Curb/Courtesy MirrorLink) Radio: 6.33" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto USB port (x2) SD card (x1 slot) Fender premium audio system - 8 speaker plus subwoofer and satellite navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.