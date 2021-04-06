2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Looking for a stylish, well optioned SUV with All-Wheel Drive and lots of factory warranty remaining? Well here it is! This 2020 VW Tiguan is brand new and just arrived in the most popular Comfortline trim. You get great options such as a huge panoramic sunroof, heated leather seating, back-up camera, Bluetooth and power tailgate. 6 brand new 2020 Tiguan's to choose from!
