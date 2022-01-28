Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

58 KM

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Comfortline w/Leather & Sunroof *Very Low KM*

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/Leather & Sunroof *Very Low KM*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

58KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165077
  • Stock #: 257790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58 KM

Vehicle Description

Super low KM and virtually brand new! It's easy to see why the VW Tiguan is one of the most popular mid-sized SUV on the market today! This 2020 low KM model just arrived from VW Canada as a DEMO with All-Wheel Drive in popular Comfortline trim loaded with features including: heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, power tailgate, Bluetooth and more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Collision Mitigation
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
TITAN BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

